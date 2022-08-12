‘He’s buzzing in there!’: Doug Ford accidentally swallows bee during press conference

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had an unexpected interruption during his press conference in Dundalk, Ont., on Friday.

The premier, while in the middle of answering a question on health care, accidentally swallowed a bee.

The bee was seen buzzing around the premier’s face seconds before it went right inside his mouth.

Ford began choking before a reporter asked, “What was that?”

“I just swallowed a bee,” Ford said before grabbing a bottle of water.

“I’m good. He’s down here buzzing around right now,” Ford said, pointing at his stomach.

“He has a lot of real estate!”

The premier quickly laughed it off and joked that the video would go viral.

The bee was seen buzzing around the premier's mouth before he swallowed it.

“This is going to be replayed over and over again. And that just made Colin D’Mello’s day. He’s going to be laughing all the way to the city, ” Ford said of the Global News reporter.

“I’m okay, he’s buzzing in there. Man he went right down the hatch….

“This is a good one. I’m going to be howling tonight watching this tape.”

At the end of the press conference in Dundalk, Ont., the premier told reporters to “make sure you play that blooper.”

“That’s the best I’ve ever seen,” he said.

