Waterloo man facing 17 charges in connection with break-in in University District

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is facing 17 charges in connection with a break-in in the University District early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were contacted by the Laurier Special Constable Service after a suspect was caught breaking into an apartment building near Bricker Avenue and Albert Street.

Waterloo police say that as a result of officers’ investigation, a 25-year-old man from Waterloo is facing 17 charges, including breaking into and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of stolen goods under $5,000 and theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle.

Police say the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.