Crime

Waterloo police charge driver in fatal collision with horse and buggy in Woolwich Township

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 1:48 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have formally laid charges against a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash involving a horse and buggy in Woolwich Township.

A vehicle was travelling along Line 86 on the evening of Oct. 24, 2021, when it collided with a horse and buggy at Sideroad 16.

Investigators say two people in the buggy were ejected as a result.

A 76-year-old man died while a 79-year-old woman suffered critical injuries.

Read more: Collision in Woolwich between car and horse-and-buggy leaves man dead, woman critically injured

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the vehicle were hurt.

The horse also escaped injury.

Charges against the driver include dangerous driving causing death and drug-impaired driving.

The accused is set to appear in court on Aug. 19.

 

