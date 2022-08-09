Waterloo police charge driver in fatal collision with horse and buggy in Woolwich Township

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have formally laid charges against a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash involving a horse and buggy in Woolwich Township.

A vehicle was travelling along Line 86 on the evening of Oct. 24, 2021, when it collided with a horse and buggy at Sideroad 16.

Investigators say two people in the buggy were ejected as a result.

A 76-year-old man died while a 79-year-old woman suffered critical injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the vehicle were hurt.

The horse also escaped injury.

Charges against the driver include dangerous driving causing death and drug-impaired driving.

The accused is set to appear in court on Aug. 19.