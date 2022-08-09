12-year-old facing assault charges stemming from dog spray incident in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say that a 12-year-old is facing assault charges stemming from an incident involving dog spray that occurred Monday afternoon in Kitchener.
Police say officers were called to Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue after it had been reported that the suspect pointed a can of dog spray at another person.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they arrested the youth.
Trending Stories
They say the 12-year-old from Kitchener is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments