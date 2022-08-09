Menu

Crime

12-year-old facing assault charges stemming from dog spray incident in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 10:26 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say that a 12-year-old is facing assault charges stemming from an incident involving dog spray that occurred Monday afternoon in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue after it had been reported that the suspect pointed a can of dog spray at another person.

Read more: Police issue warning after 3 Dodge Rams stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood in 1 night

When the officers arrived at the scene, they arrested the youth.

Trending Stories

They say the 12-year-old from Kitchener is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Read more: Man charged in connection with suspicious incidents in Waterloo’s University District

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

