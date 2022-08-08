Menu

Crime

Police issue warning after 3 Dodge Rams stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood in 1 night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 4:15 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to area residents after three Dodge Ram pickup trucks were stolen in one night in Kitchener using relay and reprogramming technology.

Police say the incidents occurred sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday as the trucks were taken from three different homes in the Pioneer Park area, with two occurring near Pioneer and Upper Canada drives while the third occurred near Bechtel Drive and Doon Village Road.

Read more: Man charged in connection with suspicious incidents in Waterloo’s University District

They say all of the trucks were newer-model, high-end vehicles with keyless entry and push start technology.

Police say suspects which use relay and reprogramming technology get near a house where they can locate the key fob signal for a vehicle. They then amplify and transfer the signal in order to unlock, start and steal a vehicle.

They say that in many cases, the theft goes undetected until the next morning, when the owner wakes up to find the vehicle gone although they still have to fob to start it.

Read more: Daytime sexual assault in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

Police offered tips for residents to protect their vehicle including blocking access to the onboard diagnostic port, using a steering wheel lock and keeping your keys in a secure bag to block cell signals.

They also suggest that residents add an aftermarket GPS tracker on their vehicles to help police track them in case they are pilfered and to keep your vehicle locked at all times.

