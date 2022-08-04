Man charged in connection with suspicious incidents in Waterloo’s University District

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a recent string of suspicious person incidents in the University District in July.

Police say the first incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on July 1, when a man was spotted in the backyard of a house on Hickory Street West near Spruce Street.

Two days later, at around midnight, a suspicious person was seen in the area of Austin and Tamarack drives as well as close by Hickory Street West and Spruce Street.

Finally, on July 13, between 11:10 p.m. and 11:20 p.m., a man was seen peering through the window of a home near Hickory Street West and Spruce Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they arrested a 38-year-old man from Kitchener on Wednesday in connection with the incidents.

He is facing numerous charges including voyeurism, trespassing by night and criminal harassment.