B.C. fisherman missing after boat capsizes in Fraser River

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a B.C. man is missing in the Fraser River after a boat capsized on Sunday.

Agassiz RCMP, Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and Mission Search and Rescue conducted an extensive search for 40-year-old Dustin Williams, whose boat capsized near Kilby, B.C.

Read more: Richmond RCMP seek missing man not seen since beginning of August

“Extensive air, water and land search efforts continued for two days,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

“The capsized boat has been located and recovered by Mission SAR.”

Police described Williams as a man, five feet eight inches, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe that although Williams is an experienced fisherman, he is not a strong swimmer.

He was wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants at the time of his disappearance.

2:04 Concern growing for Victoria man missing during trip to Europe Concern growing for Victoria man missing during trip to Europe