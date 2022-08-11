Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. fisherman missing after boat capsizes in Fraser River

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 10:28 am
Police said Williams is not a strong swimmer. View image in full screen
Police said Williams is not a strong swimmer. BC RCMP

Police say a B.C. man is missing in the Fraser River after a boat capsized on Sunday.

Agassiz RCMP, Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and Mission Search and Rescue conducted an extensive search for 40-year-old Dustin Williams, whose boat capsized near Kilby, B.C.

Read more: Richmond RCMP seek missing man not seen since beginning of August

“Extensive air, water and land search efforts continued for two days,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

“The capsized boat has been located and recovered by Mission SAR.”

Read more: Manitoba RCMP searching for missing B.C. man

Police described Williams as a man, five feet eight inches, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe that although Williams is an experienced fisherman, he is not a strong swimmer.

He was wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants at the time of his disappearance.

Click to play video: 'Concern growing for Victoria man missing during trip to Europe' Concern growing for Victoria man missing during trip to Europe
Concern growing for Victoria man missing during trip to Europe
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagMissing Man tagFraser River tagBC missing person tagboat capsized tagMissing Fisherman tagFraser River missing person tagKilby tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers