Edmonton police search for missing seniors

Two seniors have gone missing from an Edmonton care centre and police need your help in finding the pair.

Edmonton police say Gail Buckley, 67, and Larry Clausen, 81, were last seen at the Good Samaritan Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre in the northwest at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both seniors reportedly left the facility after a building alarm went off and have not returned, a news release said.

Buckley is described as being short with light brown hair and glasses. The woman was last seen wearing a white and grey T-shirt with jeans. Police add she’s very familiar with the area of Youville Drive E and 58 Street and she may seek to return there.

Meantime, Clausen has white and grey hair which is balding on the top and wears glasses. The man was last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants. He typically uses a walker for mobility purposes, but he did not take it with him when he left.

Both Buckley and Clausen have dementia and other medical concerns that require care which is why care staff along with police are concerned for their wellbeing.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the two can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.