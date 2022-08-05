Manitoba RCMP searching for missing B.C. man

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are taking part in the search for a missing man from Squamish, B.C., after a vehicle registered to him was found abandoned Wednesday in the RM of Whitehead.

The vehicle, a white Pontiac Vibe with the B.C. licence plate KA8 10G, was found on the shoulder of Highway 1 at Highway 459 West.

Its owner, 55-year-old Keith Zajac, was reported missing to authorities in Squamish a day earlier.

Police said Zajac is believed to have been driving from Squamish to Fort Frances, Ont., when he went missing, and he may have spent the night July 31 at a Super 8 Hotel in Brandon, Man.

RCMP, along with the local fire department, are searching the area where the vehicle was found, and are reaching out to the public for help in finding Zajac, who is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7522 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

