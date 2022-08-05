Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP searching for missing B.C. man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 3:57 pm
Keith Zajac. View image in full screen
Keith Zajac. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are taking part in the search for a missing man from Squamish, B.C., after a vehicle registered to him was found abandoned Wednesday in the RM of Whitehead.

The vehicle, a white Pontiac Vibe with the B.C. licence plate KA8 10G, was found on the shoulder of Highway 1 at Highway 459 West.

Its owner, 55-year-old Keith Zajac, was reported missing to authorities in Squamish a day earlier.

Read more: Missing man last spotted in Swan River found, Manitoba RCMP say

Police said Zajac is believed to have been driving from Squamish to Fort Frances, Ont., when he went missing, and he may have spent the night July 31 at a Super 8 Hotel in Brandon, Man.

Trending Stories

RCMP, along with the local fire department, are searching the area where the vehicle was found, and are reaching out to the public for help in finding Zajac, who is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7522 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases' Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases
Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases – Jul 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagmissing person tagManitoba RCMP tagMissing Man tagsquamish tagBrandon tagRM of Whitehead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers