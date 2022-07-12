Menu

Canada

Missing man last spotted in Swan River, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 9:50 am
Charles Ray Edward Gott.
Charles Ray Edward Gott. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing man from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

Charles Ray Edward Gott, 32, was last seen in late June, police said, after a brief visit to a family member in Swan River.

Gott is described as five feet six inches, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing black jeans, a black baseball cap, and a black and red short-sleeved shirt.

Police said they are concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

