Investigations

Missing boater found dead in Norway House

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 11:30 pm
Missing boater found dead in Norway House - image View image in full screen
DD

RCMP has found the body of a man less than 12 hours after he was last seen getting in a boat in Norway House.

On Saturday at around 9:45 p.m., RCMP received a report of a 63-year-old missing man who had last been seen leaving a home and leaving on a boat on the Jack River at 9 p.m. that night.

Officers began a search that included shoreline checks, a drone search, and boat patrols.

At around 7 a.m. on Sunday, the man’s remains were found in the river. Police say an autopsy will take place, but criminality is not suspected in the death.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagMissing Boater tagNorway House tagJack River tag

