Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Richmond RCMP seek missing man not seen since beginning of August

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:03 pm
Ahmed Ibrahim-Hussein, 33, has not been seen since Aug. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Ahmed Ibrahim-Hussein, 33, has not been seen since Aug. 1, 2022. Handout/Richmond RCMP

Richmond RCMP are seeking public assistance locating a man who has not been seen or heard from since the start of the month.

Ahmed Ibrahim-Hussein was last seen at his parents’ home in Richmond on Aug. 1 and requires medication for a pre-existing condition.

While he is known to disappear for a few days at a time, health officials are concerned for him, the RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Read more: B.C. man missing in Madrid, Spain was last seen at Canadian Embassy

The 33-year-old “apparently often frequents Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside,” they added in the release.

Trending Stories

He is described as Black, five-feet-seven-inches tall and about 132 pounds. He has a slim build, curly black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about Ibrahim-Hussein’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba' Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba
Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagBC tagMissing Man tagMissing Persons tagRichmond tagRichmond RCMP tagBC missing person tagBC missing tagAhmed Ibrahim-Hussein tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers