Richmond RCMP seek missing man not seen since beginning of August

Richmond RCMP are seeking public assistance locating a man who has not been seen or heard from since the start of the month.

Ahmed Ibrahim-Hussein was last seen at his parents’ home in Richmond on Aug. 1 and requires medication for a pre-existing condition.

While he is known to disappear for a few days at a time, health officials are concerned for him, the RCMP said in a Monday news release.

The 33-year-old “apparently often frequents Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside,” they added in the release.

He is described as Black, five-feet-seven-inches tall and about 132 pounds. He has a slim build, curly black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ibrahim-Hussein’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

