Guelph police investigate theft of 5 pick-up trucks in the city

Guelph Police Service are warning residents to make sure their vehicles are locked and no valuables are left in plain sight.

The warning comes after five newer-model Dodge Ram pick-up trucks were reported stolen.

Investigators say the thefts occurred Tuesday and Wednesday at five different locations in the Guelph area.

They say Ram trucks along with Ford F150s are some of the most highly sought-after in Canada by car thieves.

Anyone with information regarding the recent thefts can contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, police and the Insurance Bureau of Canada are sharing tips on how to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

They say you should not leave keyless entry fobs in vehicles or unprotected at the front entrance of your home. And they recommend installing an immobilizing device to prevent thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring the vehicle.

They also recommend not leaving a vehicle running when unattended, locking the doors and closing all windows when parked, and parking in well-lit areas or in the garage.