Guelph, Ont. police looking for man and woman in connection with large perfume theft

Guelph police say more than $2,400 worth of perfume was stolen from a business last week.

Investigators say they received a call from the owner of the store on Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street last Friday.

Police were told the theft occurred the day before when a man and a women reportedly went into the store.

The woman distracted staff and the man allegedly stole a dozen bottles of Chanel before they walked out of the store minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

