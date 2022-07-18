Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. police looking for man and woman in connection with large perfume theft

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 18, 2022 5:08 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say more than $2,400 worth of perfume was stolen from a business last week.

Investigators say they received a call from the owner of the store on Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street last Friday.

Police were told the theft occurred the day before when a man and a women reportedly went into the store.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘I was fooled’: Victim of Guelph distraction theft and police issue warning

The woman distracted staff and the man allegedly stole a dozen bottles of Chanel before they walked out of the store minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagBusiness tagGuelph tagTheft tagGuelph News tagStolen tagDistracted tagPerfume tagChanel tagbottles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers