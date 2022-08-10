Menu

Comments

Crime

‘Bizarre incident’: RCMP arrest man after log dropped from cliff onto kayakers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Pair of kayakers hit after log allegedly pushed off cliff near Nanaimo' Pair of kayakers hit after log allegedly pushed off cliff near Nanaimo
A man has been arrested after allegedly pushing a log off a cliff above a pair of kayakers near Nanaimo. RCMP say it happened on Saturday off Jesse Island at the entrance to Departure Bay Beach.

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a man for assault in a “bizarre incident” where he allegedly dropped a log onto a pair of kayakers from a clifftop.

The incident happened Saturday evening, as a 43-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were paddling by Jesse Island, near the entrance to Departure Bay beach.

According to police, the pair were involved in a “short exchange” with someone standing above them on the island.

 

Read more: Suspect arrested, firearm still missing after man found hurt on side of Nanaimo, B.C. highway

Police said a few minutes later, the duo heard a “commotion” above them, and looked up to see the person shoving a log off the cliff above them.

Trending Stories

The log, which police said was 6 metres (20 feet) long and 20 centimetres (8 inches) thick, struck the woman in the back with enough force to knock her out of her kayak, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The male kayaker managed to stay inside his boat and help the woman to shore, where witnesses called 911.

Officers arrived a short time later and arrested a 37-year-old man for assault with a weapon.

 

