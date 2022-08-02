Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested, firearm still missing after man found hurt on side of Nanaimo, B.C. highway

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 7:24 pm
Nanaimo RCMP View image in full screen
RCMP temporarily shut down a section of Nanaimo Parkway after a man was found with life threatening gunshot wounds on the side of the road on Aug. 1, 2022.

Nanaimo Mounties have arrested a suspect after a man was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds on the side of a highway and taken to hospital on Monday.

Several motorists reported a man lying on the west side of the Nanaimo Parkway near Northfield Road around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital. He was later airlifted to Victoria for treatment, police said.

Read more: One man dead after shots fired by Nanaimo RCMP, investigators says

Police were able to identify a suspect and a 48-year-old man was arrested 20 minutes later. Police say he is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at an encampment where the suspect lives. Investigators found more evidence, but have not yet found the firearm they believe was used in the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a sawed-off shotgun that may be in the area of Boxwood Road and Northfield. Anyone who finds it should not touch it and contact either 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

One lane of the highway near the Northfield intersection was closed for several hours while police examined the scene and searched for forensic evidence. It has since reopened.

