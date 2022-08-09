Elks in playoff mode already as team prepares to face Riders

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones channelled New England Patriots head coach Bill Bellichick this week when talking about his team’s 46-14 loss to the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

“That game is over with and we’re moving on to our next opponent which is Saskatchewan,” Jones said on Tuesday. “Nothing can be gained by talking about it.

“(We) did all we are going to do.”

It’s the third time this season the Elks have lost in a lopsided manner, but this is the first time the team was quick to turn the page.

The Elks (2-6) welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday. It’s the second meeting of the season between the two football teams after the Elks lost 26-16 to the Riders on June 18.

Not much has gone right this season for the Elks, but Saturday’s game marks the first time the team can gain on a team in the CFL’s Western Division.

With a win, the Elks would move to within two points of the Riders for fourth spot in the division — an important position considering fourth in the West means a playoff spot in the East via the crossover rule. Jones said Saturday’s game means a great deal.

“Very much so. We’ve got a good opponent coming in,” he said. “They’re coming off of a bye and coming here to our place in a must-win situation.

“We have to approach this like a playoff game.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We have to approach this like a playoff game."

The Elks were toe-to-toe with the Riders in their last meeting but saw a fourth-quarter lead slip away late. The Elks led for 39 minutes on the road in Calgary against the Stampeders but blew another lead. Against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at home, the Elks allowed just seven completed passes to quarterback Zach Collaros but still lost 24-10.

Elks receiver Manny Arceneaux said good teams find ways to win and it’s time his team embraces some more prosperity.

“For us, we keep shooting ourselves in the foot and we have to stop losing games,” he said.” It’s us having to lock-in and being a little bit more focused, over-communicate and dominate the details.

“You have to execute what’s being called for 60 minutes because you can’t win the game in one quarter, or two or three quarters. I told the guys it’s OK to be ahead on a team and actually know you can win a game.”

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks receiver Manny Arceneaux looks focused in a game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, August 6. 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

Listen below: Edmonton Elks receiver Manny Arceneaux says belief and execution are needed for the team to win games.

Kickoff on Saturday between the Elks and Riders on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 8 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

