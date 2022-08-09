Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Canadian military will be ‘tweaked,’ says defence chief

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Unvaccinated soldiers put others at risk: Gen. Eyre' Unvaccinated soldiers put others at risk: Gen. Eyre
‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with the new Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Wayne Eyre, about the necessary cultural changes in the Canadian Armed Forces and sexual misconduct. Eyre also details the challenge of responding to severe weather events like the B.C. floods and why he does not understand how some CAF members are not vaccinated against COVID-19. – Nov 28, 2021

Canada’s top military commander says he plans to “tweak” the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for members of the Canadian Forces in the next few weeks.

But defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre is also defending the use of mandates, describing them as necessary to ensure the military is ready to respond to any emergency.

Eyre made the comments in an interview with The Canadian Press as hundreds of service members remain unvaccinated despite orders to get the shot late last year.

Trending Stories

The order is still in place even though a similar mandate for most other federal public servants was suspended in June.

Eyre says the military is different from other federal departments and agencies because of the way it operates and its importance as what he called Canada’s “insurance policy.”

Story continues below advertisement

As for the planned changes, Eyre says finding the right approach is complicated as officials consider the legal, medical, operational and ethical aspects of a revised mandate.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCanadian Forces tagCanadian Military tagCOVID Vaccine Mandate tagWayne Eyre tagcanadian forces vaccine mandate tagcanadian military vaccine mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers