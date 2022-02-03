Menu

Canada

Canadian military kicks out dozens of unvaccinated troops, more to follow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2022 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec' COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec
WATCH: COVID-19: Canadian Armed forces lend a hand to speed up vaccination in Quebec – Jan 6, 2022

The Department of National Defence says dozens of Canadian Armed Forces members who refused to get vaccinated have now been kicked out of the military.

Release proceedings have started for hundreds of others facing the same fate, unless they roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 shot.

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre ordered all military personnel be fully vaccinated by mid-December.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Trudeau says deploying military isn’t ‘in the cards right now’' Trucker protests: Trudeau says deploying military isn’t ‘in the cards right now’
Trucker protests: Trudeau says deploying military isn’t ‘in the cards right now’

Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says 58 troops have since been kicked out of service for refusing to get their jabs.

Notices were given to 246 others, which is the first step toward forcing service members out of uniform.

Another 66 unvaccinated troops have voluntarily left the Canadian Armed Forces, which has been dealing with a personnel shortage already exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
