Crime

Man charged after ride sharing driver carjacked at knifepoint in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 12:36 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has been charged after a ride sharing driver was carjacked at knifepoint in south Etobicoke on Monday.

Police said the carjacking occurred in the Tenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West area when the ride sharing driver accepted an order to pick up a customer.

The suspect allegedly got into the vehicle and pulled out a knife and held it against the 30-year-old driver’s waist while demanding car keys, police said.

Police said the driver handed over the keys to the suspect and go out of the car.

Toronto carjackings continue: latest incident near Keele Street, Finch Avenue

The suspect then got into the drivers seat of the vehicle but was “unable to get the car in motion so he got out and fled the scene on foot,” police said.

Officers found the suspect and arrested him.

Toronto resident Aziah Herbert, 22, was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

