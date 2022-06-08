Toronto carjackings continue: latest incident near Keele Street, Finch Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a car was stolen on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police reported a carjacking in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue East. They said two suspects were involved and a firearm was seen. No one was injured in the incident.

This carjacking comes on the same day Toronto police announced the arrest of two teenagers alleged to be responsible for 12 separate carjackings across 11 days in Toronto. Insp. Richard Harris told reporters the carjacking spree occurred between May 15 until May 26 — with 10 carjacking incidents reported in Toronto and two in Durham Region.

The carjackings occurred primarily in the east end of the city. Police have noted an uptick in carjackings in 2022, including the alleged high profile theft of th vehicle of Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

