Crime

Toronto carjackings continue: latest incident near Keele Street, Finch Avenue

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 10:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Spate of carjackings to impact insurance premiums: expert' Spate of carjackings to impact insurance premiums: expert
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police have arrested two teens in relation to a spate of carjackings. As Caryn Lieberman reports, beyond safety concerns, some are wondering how insurance premiums could be affected by a recent spike in car thefts.

Police are investigating after a car was stolen on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police reported a carjacking in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue East. They said two suspects were involved and a firearm was seen. No one was injured in the incident.

Read more: Teens face 100 charges after 12 carjackings in under two weeks: Toronto police

This carjacking comes on the same day Toronto police announced the arrest of two teenagers alleged to be responsible for 12 separate carjackings across 11 days in Toronto. Insp. Richard Harris told reporters the carjacking spree occurred between May 15 until May 26 — with 10 carjacking incidents reported in Toronto and two in Durham Region.

Read more: Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner victim of armed carjacking in Etobicoke

The carjackings occurred primarily in the east end of the city. Police have noted an uptick in carjackings in 2022, including the alleged high profile theft of th vehicle of Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

