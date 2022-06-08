Teens face 100 charges after 12 carjackings in under two weeks: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two teens are facing 100 charges collectively after 12 carjackings in about eleven days.

Insp. Richard Harris told reporters the carjacking spree occurred between May 15 until May 26 — with 10 carjacking incidents reported in Toronto and two in Durham Region.

In Toronto, police said the carjackings also occurred primarily in the east end of the city.

Harris said one of the accused would approach a victim in their driveway and demand keys to their vehicle while the other suspect would be nearby in a getaway vehicle.

Although no one was physically injured, Harris said the crimes have a significant impact on victims.

“One can only hazard a guess the psychological impacts,” Harris said. “Communities on a whole are fed up with this.”

In five of the carjackings, Harris said the suspects were successful.

Harris said the pair also allegedly committed a retail robbery at a fireworks pop up shop and allegedly stole cash and fireworks.

On June 2, investigators were able to identify two people of interest who were seen travelling in stolen vehicle that was taken during a carjacking on May 18.

The two were taken down in Brampton and arrested, Harris said.

A 17-year-old boy is facing 56 charges while 19-year-old Tyliq Jones is charged with 44 offences.

Some of the charges include robbery with a firearm, disguising with intent, possessing a restricted firearm, possessing a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing property obtained by crime, among other offences.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act the identity of the younger teenager cannot be revealed because of his age.

Officers seized two handguns, a knife, stolen property, a robbery kit and clothing.

Harris said usually vehicle thefts are high-end cars that are stolen and then sold for profit, however, in this case the vehicles were not high-end and were used to commit other crimes.

He also said so far, there are no ties to organized crime.

Harris also said due to the recent increase in carjackings, the police response has also changed.

“We’ve basically augmented the way we respond to carjackings as well, where there’s a team at that Hold Up Squad that exclusively investigates carjackings,” Harris said.

“The endgame is to put a stop to carjackings, and also look for who is behind these.”