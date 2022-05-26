Police investigate 4 carjackings in 2-hour span in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating four carjackings, two of which were unsuccessful, in the span of two hours in Scarborough.

Police said the first reported carjacking occurred at around 11:44 p.m. Wednesday in the area of McLevin Avenue and Greenspire Road.

The victim was in a driveway beside a vehicle when a man approached with a gun and demanded the vehicle, police said.

The suspect was unsuccessful at obtaining the vehicle and fled the scene.

The second carjacking occurred minutes later at about 11:49 p.m. a short distance away near Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police said the victim was inside a vehicle in a driveway when the suspect approached with a gun and demanded the vehicle. The suspect successfully fled in the vehicle.

Then, about 40 minutes later, at around 12:32 a.m. Thursday, a third carjacking was reported.

The victim was parking a vehicle near Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue when a suspect demanded the vehicle at gun point, police said. The suspect successfully fled in the vehicle.

Police said the fourth carjacking happened at around 1:15 a.m. near Pharmacy and McNicoll avenues.

The victim was in a driveway when a suspect approached, produced a firearm and demanded the vehicle, police said. The suspect was unsuccessful at stealing the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries in any of the four carjackings, police said.

Investigators also said they believe the carjackings are all related.

Information on possible suspect descriptions is expected to be released later.