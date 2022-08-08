Saskatchewan RCMP issue Amber Alert for two children who may be in the U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with a 50-year-old man who may have entered the United States.

Shaunavon RCMP issued the Amber Alert for Luna Potts, 7, and Hunter Potts, 8.

It’s believed the two are with Benjamin Martin Moore of Eastend, Sask., though police say he may go by different names.

Moore is described as five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 200 lbs. with black hair.

The vehicle in the Amber Alert is described as a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox with Alberta licence plate CGC2492.

Police say the mother of the children, 45-year-old Leah Potts, is believed to be with them.

The public is asked to call 911 if they see any of these individuals or their vehicle or have information about their whereabouts.

No further details were issued by RCMP.