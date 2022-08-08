Rally held in support of missing Saskatoon mother found in U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A rally was held in support of Dawn Walker on Sunday night in Saskatoon at Kiwanis Memorial Park.

Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24 and were found safe on Aug. 5 in Oregon City, Ore.

On Friday, police said investigation determined the two had allegedly illegally crossed the border into the United States.

United States authorities are considering the implications and any potential action as a result.

The boy was returned to his father’s family on the weekend.

Walker’s sister, Kathy Walker, says while family and friends have spoken with Walker, communication has been limited.

Although Kathy says the situation isn’t ideal, she is overjoyed to know her sister and the little boy are alive.

“Immense relief and joy. I can’t just describe how wonderful it felt that they were still with us,” a tearful Kathy said.

Friends, family and members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations were in attendance.

The rally was named We Stand with Dawn Dumont Walker.

“Even though I don’t know all the details or all the circumstances of why she may have felt the need to leave with (her son), I know my sister is a wonderful person and that if she felt the need to do this then she had really good reasons for doing that,” Kathy told reporters Sunday.

The Saskatoon Police Service says it will provide an update on the situation at 11 a.m. on Monday.

— with files from Tanner Chubey, Aishwarya Dudha and Brody Langager