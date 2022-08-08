Menu

Crime

Regina woman charged after Sunday Amber Alert

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 3:33 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
A Regina woman is facing charges in relation to an incident where an amber alert was issued Sunday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service said 36-year-old Kerry Lynn Keewatin is facing charges in relation to an incident that resulted in an Amber Alert on Sunday.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 13 Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday with information from the call indicating that a woman known to the resident came to the house, wanting to leave with her two-year-old son.

Officers said the suspect was on a condition to not have contact with the resident of the house, and the woman did not have legal custody of the kid.

An investigation began immediately, with officers checking addresses associated with the suspect.

Trending Stories
Police said they didn’t initially meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert until further investigation and a legal opinion were carried out by 3:40 p.m.

The suspect was found and arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Rose Street at 5:36 p.m., and the child was found unharmed.

Keewatin is charged with failure to comply with conditions of a release order, abduction of a person under 16, and kidnapping.

She makes her first provincial court appearance Monday afternoon.

