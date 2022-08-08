Menu

Entertainment

Music festival at the Forks axed due to low ticket sales

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 12:37 pm
The Forks . View image in full screen
The Forks . File

A high-profile Winnipeg music festival is cancelling just days before it was slated to take place.

Current Festival, a showcase of local artists with a luxury vibe, described by organizers as ‘a love letter to Winnipeg‘, announced Monday that its inaugural event isn’t going ahead.

“Ticket sales for a new festival are crucial, and we know that Winnipeg is a city of last-minute decision makers,” the festival said in a statement on social media.

Planned Forks music festival a 'love letter to Winnipeg', say organizers

“We waited as long as we could to get an uptick in sales, but they didn’t materialize, and the event is no longer viable.⁠”

The festival was scheduled for Aug. 12-14 and was slated to pair live music by the likes of Begonia, William Prince, and the Bros. Landreth with craft cocktails, restaurant-quality food, and interactive art.

The festival said people who had already purchased tickets have been emailed with more details.

