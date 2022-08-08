Music festival at the Forks axed due to low ticket sales

Send this page to someone via email

A high-profile Winnipeg music festival is cancelling just days before it was slated to take place.

Current Festival, a showcase of local artists with a luxury vibe, described by organizers as ‘a love letter to Winnipeg‘, announced Monday that its inaugural event isn’t going ahead.

“Ticket sales for a new festival are crucial, and we know that Winnipeg is a city of last-minute decision makers,” the festival said in a statement on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“We waited as long as we could to get an uptick in sales, but they didn’t materialize, and the event is no longer viable.⁠”

The festival was scheduled for Aug. 12-14 and was slated to pair live music by the likes of Begonia, William Prince, and the Bros. Landreth with craft cocktails, restaurant-quality food, and interactive art.

The festival said people who had already purchased tickets have been emailed with more details.

1:41 Lessons learned as Manitoba festivals return, face bumps in the road Lessons learned as Manitoba festivals return, face bumps in the road – Jul 11, 2022