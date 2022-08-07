One dead after brazen Highway 1 double shooting in Burnaby, B.C., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Another gang-related brazen double shooting has taken place, this time in Burnaby, B.C., on Highway 1.

One man was killed and another was left injured in the Saturday afternoon shooting, homicide investigators say.

Police officials have named 18-year-old Meysam Zaki as the shooting victim who has died. He was a passenger in a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was sent to hospital.

The double shooting took place in the area of the Kensington overpass on the Trans Canada Highway, around 2:30 p.m.

“We are releasing Mr. Zaki’s name in hopes that witnesses will come forward who can assist us in building a timeline of his whereabouts in the time leading to his death,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said, an IHIT officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any associates of Mr. Zaki or the second victim are urged to speak with police. IHIT is committed to bringing justice for this young man’s family.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken charge of the investigation.

At this time, investigators believe the shooting was targeted, related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict and that there are no further risks to the public.

A short time after the double shooting, a black Mercedes Benz SUV was found on fire on Eastlawn Drive in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Burnaby.

Homicide investigators believe the burnt-out Mercedes is the suspect vehicle.

Including this latest shooting, there have now been three gang-related shootings in the Lower Mainland in the past three weekends.

2:02 Unanswered questions surrounding Surrey triple shooting Unanswered questions surrounding Surrey triple shooting

Anyone with potential information or dashcam footage from the area is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Advertisement