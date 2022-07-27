Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Growing concern over ‘trend’ of young men involved in gang and gun violence

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 8:45 pm
Investigators arrive at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik. Malik, the man acquitted in 2005 for the bombings of two Air India jets, was gunned down outside his business.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Investigators arrive at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik. Malik, the man acquitted in 2005 for the bombings of two Air India jets, was gunned down outside his business.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Anti-gang and gun violence advocates are concerned about the growing trend of young people being involved in high profile shootings.

On Wednesday, IHIT announced first degree murder charges laid against 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez in connection with the murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

Read more: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Ripudaman Singh Malik’s death

On Monday, 24-year old Gursimran Sahota and 20-year old Tanvir Khakh were charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal in Whistler.

Police killed 28-year-old Jordan Goggin following a shooting rampage in Langley that left two others dead and one in critical condition.

“This is a trend around the world, where you are seeing younger people getting involved in the gang and thug life,” KidsPlay Foundation founder Kal Dosanjh said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a sense of them feeling disenfranchised. They are looking for an anchor. And when they don’t find that anchor it is typical teenage angst. It leads to this destructive behaviour.”

Read more: Langley, B.C. shooting suspect photos released as investigators seek answers

Of the five men involved in the shootings, only Goggin was was previously unknown to police.

Trending Stories

All levels of government and community groups have invested millions of dollars over the past decade in an attempt to keep young people away from violence.

KidsPlay holds sports tournaments, conferences, and other projects for the youth community to learn about the opportunities they can seize within life.

Dosanjh’s work is motivated by a belief their work will allow young people to discover the potential they have within themselves to reach greater heights in any aspect of life.

Click to play video: 'IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik' IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik

The challenge is replacing the instant gratification of crime life with the feeling of reaching potential.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is quick money. That instant gratification. On the other side they also like the acceptance. The identity. That brotherhood,” Dosanjh said.

Doug Spencer, a retired member of the Vancouver police gang squad and a gang educator with Odd Squad Productions has been using reality-based film work, presentations and peer-to-peer work to educate youth, encourage positive goal setting and healthy choices around risky behaviour.

Spencer said many of the gangsters he has seen have an irrational vision of making millions of dollars without facing the consequences, adding most violent criminals end up arrested or dead.

“This is the end of the road you are going to get. Kids are just not figuring it out. What goes around, comes around,” Spencer said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gang Violence tagGangs tagyouth violence tagKids Play tagmetro vancouver violence tagvancouver gang violence tagpreventing violence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers