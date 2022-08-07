Two bodies found inside burned vehicle in Summerland

Two bodies were discovered inside the remains of a burned vehicle on Garnet Valley Road outside of Summerland on Saturday morning.
According to RCMP, the bodies were found after the Summerland Fire Department extinguished the vehicle fire. RCMP were then alerted, and officers attended and confirmed the report.
The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has taken over the investigation.
The SED MCU will be working with the Summerland Detachment, Penticton Regional Detachment, and the BC Coroner’s service to determine what led to these deaths.
Police are asking that anyone with dash cam recordings, or observations of suspicious activity, in the Garnet Valley Road area from the early morning of Saturday, August 6th to contact the SED MCU at 1-877-987-8477.
