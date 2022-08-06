Menu

Crime

Woman wanted by Toronto police in firearm investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto police search for woman in firearm investigation' Toronto police search for woman in firearm investigation
WATCH ABOVE: Police in Toronto are appealing to the public for help identifying a woman with long red hair as part of an ongoing firearm investigation.

Police are searching for a woman in connection with a firearms investigation near Toronto’s York University in February.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Fountainhead and Sentinel roads around 5:11 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022.

Police said a shooting took place in the area and a woman allegedly removed a firearm from the scene.

Read more: One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

She is described as large build, with long red hair. Officers said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white running shoes.

Police said they believed the woman frequents the area.

She is wanted for possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice, police said.

