Woman wanted by Toronto police in firearm investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a woman in connection with a firearms investigation near Toronto’s York University in February.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Fountainhead and Sentinel roads around 5:11 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022.

Police said a shooting took place in the area and a woman allegedly removed a firearm from the scene.

She is described as large build, with long red hair. Officers said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white running shoes.

Police said they believed the woman frequents the area.

She is wanted for possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice, police said.

Advertisement