Comments

Crime

One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 6:08 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

One person has been transported to hospital after a shooting in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Fountainhead and Sentinel roads.

Toronto police told Global News one male victim was transported to hospital with “serious, but not-life threatening” injuries.

Officers said three suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Police said the investigation is “active.”

