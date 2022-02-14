One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been transported to hospital after a shooting in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Fountainhead and Sentinel roads.

Toronto police told Global News one male victim was transported to hospital with “serious, but not-life threatening” injuries.

Officers said three suspects were seen fleeing the area.

SHOOTING:

Fountainhead Rd + Sentinel Rd

– reports that someone has been shot

– police o/s

– unknown injuries

– use caution in the area

– will update#GO295079

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2022

Police said the investigation is “active.”

