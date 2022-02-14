One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

One person has been transported to hospital after a shooting in Toronto.
In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Fountainhead and Sentinel roads.
Toronto police told Global News one male victim was transported to hospital with “serious, but not-life threatening” injuries.
Officers said three suspects were seen fleeing the area.
Police said the investigation is “active.”
