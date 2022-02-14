Menu

Crime

1 seriously injured in shooting at Toronto high school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 3:43 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

One male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues.

Read more: 2 more charged, including 14-year-old boy, in shooting death of Toronto man

Toronto police confirmed to Global News the incident took place at a school, and a male victim is now suffering from serious injuries.

In a tweet, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said police are investigating a shooting at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate that “occurred shortly after dismissal.”

“At this point in time, we do not have any details but are working closely with police who (are) now at school,” the tweet reads.

Officers said the school has been placed on lockdown.

Trending Stories

-More to come…

