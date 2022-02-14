1 seriously injured in shooting at Toronto high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

One male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues.

Toronto police confirmed to Global News the incident took place at a school, and a male victim is now suffering from serious injuries.

In a tweet, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said police are investigating a shooting at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate that “occurred shortly after dismissal.”

“At this point in time, we do not have any details but are working closely with police who (are) now at school,” the tweet reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the school has been placed on lockdown.

Toronto Police are currently investigating a shooting at David and Mary Thomson CI that occurred shortly after dismissal. At this point in time, we do not have many details but are working closely with police who now at school. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) February 14, 2022

SHOOTING:

Midland Ave and Lawrence

– inside building

– reports of shooting

– @TPS41Div o/s

– confirmed shooting

– reports 1 victim, injuries are serious

– large police presence#GO294326

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

-More to come…