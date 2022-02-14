1 seriously injured in shooting at Toronto high school: police

One male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues.
Toronto police confirmed to Global News the incident took place at a school, and a male victim is now suffering from serious injuries.
In a tweet, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said police are investigating a shooting at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate that “occurred shortly after dismissal.”
“At this point in time, we do not have any details but are working closely with police who (are) now at school,” the tweet reads.
Officers said the school has been placed on lockdown.
-More to come…
