Canada

Single winning ticket sold for Friday’s $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2022 9:10 am
Click to play video: 'Winner has not yet come forward to claim US$1.3B Mega Millions jackpot: official' Winner has not yet come forward to claim US$1.3B Mega Millions jackpot: official
WATCH ABOVE: Harold Mayes, the director of the Illinois Lottery, said Saturday that a winner had not yet come forward to claim a US$1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which is the second largest in the lottery’s history. Mayes said the jackpot had climbed from US$1.2 billion to approximately US$1.34 billion “based on last-minute sales.”

TORONTO — Someone in Ontario is starting their weekend $55 million dollars richer.

A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the ticket was sold in Toronto.

There was also one Maxmillion winner from the Prairies out of four available $1 million prizes.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hamilton man looking at purchasing house for daughter after $1M Lotto 6-49 win

OLG says it is still waiting for the person or persons holding the winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket from the June 28 draw — also from Toronto — to come forward to claim their prize.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 9 will be an estimated $13 million.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
