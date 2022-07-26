Menu

Canada

Hamilton man looking at purchasing house for daughter after $1M Lotto 6-49 win

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 2:38 pm
Paul Ferguson of Hamilton won $1 million in the June 25, 2022 Lotto 6-49 draw. View image in full screen
Paul Ferguson of Hamilton won $1 million in the June 25, 2022 Lotto 6-49 draw. OLG

A Hamilton man says he’ll be putting much of his recent $1-million lottery win towards the purchase of a home for his daughter.

Paul Ferguson just picked up his cheque from OLG‘s prize centre in Toronto after winning a guaranteed million-dollar prize in the June 25 Lotto 6-49 draw.

“I was so excited I couldn’t sleep,” he said in the days following his Saturday night win.

Read more: Trip to the Carribbean in the cards for $250K Hamilton lottery winner

“We’re going to share this with our daughter – we want to purchase a house for her and enjoy seeing her live a happy life.”

The winning ticket was bought at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Binbrook Street.

Ferguson, 74, says he and his wife “live an easy, happy life” and expect to use a modest amount of his take on a new wheelchair for himself.

