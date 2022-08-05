Guelph man, teen arrested in Cambridge for attempted grandparent scam

Two people from Guelph are in custody after an attempted “grandparent scam,” according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say they were contacted 14 times on Wednesday by people reporting the grandparent scam.
At around 6 p.m., police received one call in which the scam was reported to be in progress near King and Eagle streets.
Trending Stories
Police say the suspects called the victim, an 82-year-old Cambridge resident, telling them their grandson had been arrested and needed $15,000 to cover bail.
The intended victim sniffed out the scam immediately and called the police.
Police say officers soon arrived on scene and arrested a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, who are both from Guelph. The pair have been charged with fraud over $5,000.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments