Comments

Crime

3 men stabbed during fight in Waterloo on Civic Holiday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 10:45 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Three people were left with stab wounds from a fight in Waterloo on Monday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers were called to King Street North and James Street at around 10 p.m. after the disturbance was reported.

Read more: Daytime sexual assault in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

Officers found two people suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics took the pair to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A third person, found in an apartment, needed to be taken to hospital by ambulance for serious injuries.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident but have already charged three men in connection with the case.

A 22-year-old man from Waterloo was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: 1 woman injured, arrested after knife fight in Kitchener, 2nd woman sought: Waterloo police

Two men from Toronto in their early 20s are facing charges of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police did not say if the men who were charged were also the people who were wounded.

