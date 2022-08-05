Police seek suspect in Wolseley break-in, sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect in a frightening incident at a Wolseley-area home July 31.

Police said they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m., where they believe a man broke into the house through an unlocked door.

The suspect was confronted by two women, and committed what police are calling an “indecent act” before trying to force himself on one of them. She was able to fend him off and the man fled before police could arrive.

Despite a search of the area, police weren’t able to track down the man.

He’s described as between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall, with a small build, a wide stance, and dirty blonde or reddish hair that was short on the sides and longer on top.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark T-shirt and dark cargo-style pants, and he had a cigarette in his mouth while the events took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

