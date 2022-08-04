Police arrest four people after string of break and enters in west Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Cars, shotguns, air conditioners, and dolls were just part of what Winnipeg police found after busting four people for a string of break and enters in the west side of the city.

Police say in late July, the major crimes and property units began an investigation where two residences and several people were identified.

It was determined four suspects targeted a number of commercial businesses and stole large amounts of goods.

On Wednesday, officers executed warrants at a house on Carter Avenue in Winnipeg and Wescana Street in Headingley.

Here is what police found:

– Remington Sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun

– Fuji Mountain Bike (Estimated Value = $700)

– Can-Am Quad (Estimated Value = $20,000)

– 2015 Ford F-150 (Estimated Value = $30,000)

– 2019 Dodge Ram (Estimated Value = $50,000)

– Polaris Indy 850 (Estimated Value = $5,000)

– 750 pairs of Moccasins ( Estimated Value = $49,000)

– Approximately 70 ‘LOL Surprise Dolls’ ( Estimated Value = $2,800)

– Substantial amount of Building materials

– Showroom Fixtures

– Light Fixtures

– Air Conditioning units (new)

– Heat Recovery Ventilation units (HRV)

– Napoleon brand Fireplace

– Light Fixtures (Estimated Value = over $15,000)

– Extensive array of tools

– 16 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms – Estimated Street Value = $160)

– 21/4 oxycodone tablets (Estimated Street Value = $100 – $170)

– $30,000 in currency.

31-year-old Justin Andrew Hanson and 37-year-old Gordon Clarence Kobzisty face a number of theft charges, while an unnamed 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman from Winnipeg have also been charged.

Police say they are attempting to identify victims and have the stolen property returned.