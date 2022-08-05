Toronto man, 48, charged with impaired driving after incident in Richmond Hill: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 48-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with impaired driving after an incident in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police released video of the incident on Twitter on Friday.

The video appears to show a white pickup truck hitting a curb before ultimately coming to a stop.

Police told Global News the incident occurred on July 24 at around 1:45 a.m., in the area of Bathurst Street and Elgin Mills Road.

The force said the driver was seen “hitting curbs” and “driving erratically.”

Officers said a 48-year-old Toronto man was charged with impaired driving and driving while disqualified or suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

Sober? ❌

Valid license? ❌

Wearing shorts? ✅ After he was spotted hitting curbs and driving erratically, this driver was arrested in #RichmondHill and charged with impaired driving, Over 80 and driving with a suspended licence. #SafeRoadsYourCall pic.twitter.com/1tmBssubrr — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 5, 2022