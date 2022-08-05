Menu

Crime

Toronto man, 48, charged with impaired driving after incident in Richmond Hill: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 2:10 pm
WATCH: Concerned citizen calls 911 over suspected impaired driver in Richmond Hill

A 48-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with impaired driving after an incident in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police released video of the incident on Twitter on Friday.

The video appears to show a white pickup truck hitting a curb before ultimately coming to a stop.

Police told Global News the incident occurred on July 24 at around 1:45 a.m., in the area of Bathurst Street and Elgin Mills Road.

The force said the driver was seen “hitting curbs” and “driving erratically.”

Officers said a 48-year-old Toronto man was charged with impaired driving and driving while disqualified or suspended.

