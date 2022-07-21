Man, 64, charged in connection with sex assault investigation in Richmond Hill: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police said on July 13 at around 10:15 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was riding a bus in the Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard area.

Officers said when the bus stopped, a man allegedly grabbed the victim “in a sexual manner” when they both exited the bus.

According to police, the suspect turned himself in on Thursday.

Officers said 64-year-old Gennadiy Vlasov from Richmond Hill has been charged.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

