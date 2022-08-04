Menu

Canada

Guelph Storm hold backpack collection drive for Hope House

More than 180 backpacks were collected for Hope House's Community Backpack Project organized by the Guelph Storm hockey club.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 4:57 am
Hope House Guelph. View image in full screen
Hope House Guelph. Hope House Guelph

A number of needy children in the Guelph area will be outfitted with backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

More than 180 backpacks were collected during a drive organized by the Guelph Storm hockey club for Hope House’s Community Backpack Project.

Storm vice-president of business operations Matt Newby said in a statement that the response from the community exceeded their expectations.

He says they look forward to continuing to help children in the community.

Read more: Waterloo police’s Backpack Challenge aims to help kids have a better back-to-school

There were 1,600 backpacks distributed in 2021.

This year, 1,315 families have so far registered.

Those who donated to the Storm office or at Mark Wilson’s Better Used Cars received two free tickets to see Storm take on the visiting Erie Otters at Sleeman Centre on Dec. 2 in the first-ever Community Backpack Project game.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
School tagGuelph News tagCommunity tagGuelph Storm tagSchool Supplies tagBackpacks tagcollection tagHope House tag

