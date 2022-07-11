Waterloo police’s Backpack Challenge aims to help kids have a better back-to-school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are bringing back the backpack challenge for a fifth straight year as we slowly work our way towards fall and another school year.

The challenge aims to collect new backpacks, lunch bags and school supplies as well as gift cards to help send children in need to school with some fresh gear.

Over the first four years of the challenge, police say area residents and businesses have donated more than 7,000 backpacks as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift cards and school supplies.

The police then pass along the gathered items to be donated to area organizations to distribute to families and children in need or made available for pickup at the Children’s Safety Village.

“Getting a new backpack and school supplies is fun and exciting,” acting chief John Goodman stated.

“We are reaching out to the community to help ensure that every child in Waterloo Region goes back to school feeling confident, excited, and ready to learn.”

Those that are looking to take part can drop off the items at any of the police divisions by Aug. 23.

Anyone who is need of a backpack can go to the police website to find pickup locations.