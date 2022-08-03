Driver dead after crash in Pickering, passenger charged with gun-related offences

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a 21-year-old man is dead and the passenger in the vehicle is facing several firearm-related offences following a crash in Pickering.

Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road, just east of Liverpool Road, for reports of a two-car crash at around 11:08 p.m. on Tuesday.

A silver BMW and a black Honda were driving westbound on Kingston Road “when they made contact,” police said.

Police said it is believed that the BMW was travelling at a high-rate of speed when it lost control and veered off the road striking several trees.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators added that officers found a loaded gun at the scene.

The passenger of the BMW allegedly fled from the BMW but was arrested by officers nearby, police said. He sustained only minor injuries from the crash and was treated at hospital.

The occupants of the Honda did not sustain any injuries, police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Ajax is facing several firearm-related charges.

He is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a car, possessing a prohibited firearm with no licence, possessing a firearm knowing there is no licence, possessing a loaded restricted/prohibited firearm, among other charges.

He was released with a promise to appear in court.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused’s name cannot be released due to his young age.

A 21-year-old driver of a silver BMW was pronounced dead after a collision last night on Kingston Road in Pickering. Police also seized a loaded gun and the 17-year-old teen passenger faces charges. News Release – https://t.co/JKevH5zjMo pic.twitter.com/HGtYLamSvX — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 3, 2022

