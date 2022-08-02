Ajax, Ont., shooting suspect was involved in altercation hours before 6 were shot: police

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect who allegedly opened fire at an Ajax restaurant’s customer appreciation party over the long weekend was involved in an altercation with patrons hours before the shooting, police say.

Durham Regional Police issued a statement Tuesday providing additional details on the incident that left three men and three women injured.

Police said they were called to the back of Dams Foods on Harwood Avenue South, south of Highway 401, at around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a shooting.

Five victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, while a sixth victim who was also shot went to a Toronto hospital.

Four of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two suffered life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday. On Monday, it was reported that only one person was critically injured.

Police said all victims are now listed in stable condition.

“It’s believed that the suspect was in attendance at the customer appreciation party and was involved in a verbal altercation with some patrons,” Durham police said.

“The suspect left the restaurant and hours later returned and opened fire at the party.”

Several patrons of the party have been interviewed, police said.

Officers are continuing to look for evidence and witnesses that would help in identifying one or more suspects.

“The only descriptors of the suspect is that he was a male. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door vehicle,” the statement said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

