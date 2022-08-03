Menu

Traffic

Man taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 10:02 am
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A man was taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Deauville Lane and Grenoble Drive, near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard.

Read more: Man dies after fire breaks out at east-end Toronto home

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

“Area will be congested as we help out and investigate, best to avoid if possible,” police said.

