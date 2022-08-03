Man taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Deauville Lane and Grenoble Drive, near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

“Area will be congested as we help out and investigate, best to avoid if possible,” police said.

