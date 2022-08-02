Menu

Canada

Body pulled from creek in Vernon, senior’s death under investigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 3:18 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP say the body was pulled from the creek in Polson Park on Friday night, and that despite life-saving efforts, the 81-year-old Vernon man was declared dead. File / Global News

A senior’s death is being investigated by Vernon RCMP after his body was pulled from a creek during the long weekend.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say officers responded to a report on Friday at 7:30 p.m. that a body had been found floating in the creek at Polson Park.

“Frontline officers attended and found several bystanders performing CPR on the man,” said RCMP.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP investigate fatal collision involving cyclist

“Police took over and continued CPR until the arrival of Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel who continued to try to resuscitate the man.”

RCMP say despite the life-saving efforts of everyone at the scene, the 81-year-old Vernon man was declared dead.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Vernon RCMP Cpl. Neil Body.

“Our thoughts are also with the first responders, members of the public who assisted, and everyone impacted by this event.”

RCMP say no criminality is suspected, and that the B.C. Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation.

