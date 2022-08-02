West Kelowna RCMP investigate fatal collision involving cyclist

A fatal collision involving a West Kelowna cyclist in his 60s is under investigation.
West Kelowna RCMP say the collision happened Monday morning, shortly after 8 a.m., along the 2100 block of Horizon Drive, and that it involved a small SUV.
Police say despite the efforts of first responders, the West Kelowna resident who had been riding his bike died of his injuries.
West Kelowna RCMP ask anyone who has information about the collision, witnessed it or has dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to police, to contact the detachment at 250-768-2880 and quote file number 2022-47898.
