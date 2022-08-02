West Kelowna RCMP investigate fatal collision involving cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fatal collision involving a West Kelowna cyclist in his 60s is under investigation.

West Kelowna RCMP say the collision happened Monday morning, shortly after 8 a.m., along the 2100 block of Horizon Drive, and that it involved a small SUV.

2:15 Victoria cyclist accident sparks more calls for side bars for trucks Victoria cyclist accident sparks more calls for side bars for trucks – Jul 6, 2022

Police say despite the efforts of first responders, the West Kelowna resident who had been riding his bike died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

West Kelowna RCMP ask anyone who has information about the collision, witnessed it or has dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to police, to contact the detachment at 250-768-2880 and quote file number 2022-47898.

2:05 Congested Kelowna streets raising concerns for cyclists Congested Kelowna streets raising concerns for cyclists – Jul 15, 2022