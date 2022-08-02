Prosecutors set to wrap closing arguments in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial

Send this page to someone via email

Crown prosecutors appear set to wrap their closing arguments in the trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before her death.

Aydin Coban, 44, has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including possession of child pornography, extortion, criminal harassment and communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence.

When the trial paused for the long weekend, lead prosecutor Louise Kenworthy had been summarizing the Crown’s case that a pair of hard drives seized from a bungalow in the Netherlands had been used by Todd’s tormentor. Key evidence included testimony from digital forensic experts about a deleted file called Amanda Todd.wmv that had been played on one of the machines, and a deleted bookmark to a website hosting a pornographic video of the teen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown had also begun to draw several direct links to Coban himself. That evidence included a phone number used to register one of the Facebook accounts that harassed Todd that two witnesses tied to a photo of Coban, and testimony showing Coban’s laptop and one of the drives had both been used to access a neighbour’s Wi-Fi without permission.

2:13 First look at extensive evidence seized during Amanda Todd investigation First look at extensive evidence seized during Amanda Todd investigation – Jun 21, 2022

Kenworthy is expected to continue developing links the Crown says connect Coban to the hard drives Tuesday.

Todd took her own life in 2012 after three years of online harassment. She became known worldwide for a YouTube video she produced shortly before her death where she silently held up cue cards describing her torment.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown alleges Coban used 22 online aliases to target the teen with a “persistent campaign of sextortion.” The court has heard that her extortionist obtained a video of her exposing her breasts, and used it to try and blackmail her into performing sexual “shows” on webcam. In some cases, the blackmailer followed through, sending links to the video to friends, family and her school community.

Coban’s defence maintains there is no link between him and the online extortionist.

His lawyer, Joseph Saulnier, did not call any witnesses for the defence, but could potentially begin his own closing arguments as early as Tuesday afternoon if prosecutors complete their arguments.

The long and highly technical trial has heard from more than 30 witnesses from Canada and the Netherlands and includes more than 80 exhibits submitted as evidence.