Crime

Similarity of ‘sextortion’ messages to Amanda Todd prove they came from 1 person: Crown

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 5:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Closing arguments underway in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial' Closing arguments underway in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial
After more than seven weeks of witness testimony, the jury in the Amanda Todd sextortion trial is now hearing closing arguments from the Crown. As Catherine Urquhart reports, prosecutors are recapping their case against the Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting the B.C. teen before she took her own life.

A Crown attorney says similarities in messages from 22 online accounts that harassed and extorted British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd in the three years before her death prove they came from the same person.

Marcel Daigle told the B.C. Supreme Court jury trial of Aydin Coban, the Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting the teen who died in October 2012, that the similarities and cohesion of the messages is “overwhelming.”

Read more: Crown begins closing arguments in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial

Daigle says the various accounts used similar language and phrases and referenced previous threats and exchanges with Todd, as they repeatedly demanded that she perform sexual “shows” on a web camera, or sexualized images of the teen would be sent to her family and classmates.

Click to play video: 'First look at extensive evidence seized during Amanda Todd investigation' First look at extensive evidence seized during Amanda Todd investigation
First look at extensive evidence seized during Amanda Todd investigation – Jun 21, 2022

Coban has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography.

Daigle says the next part of the Crown’s closing argument will focus on showing that Coban was the “sextortionist” behind the accounts used to harass Todd.

Read more: Amanda Todd feared extortion would continue for the rest of her life, Crown tells jury

The jury was previously shown a Facebook post by Todd in which the teen from Port Coquitlam said she feared the person harassing her would continue for the rest of her life, and there was nothing she could do to stop it.

Todd urged people on Facebook to block one of the harasser’s accounts, saying a “sick pedophile” was blackmailing her, another Crown attorney said on Wednesday.

